EuroMillions: UK player wins £109.9m jackpot
A UK ticket-holder has won a £109.9m EuroMillions jackpot.
The winning numbers were 3, 25, 38, 43, 49 and the lucky star numbers were 3 and 7.
A UK player matched all seven numbers to scoop the top prize and lottery firm Camelot is urging players to check their tickets to see if they have won.
While it is a huge sum of money, the win is not in the top five highest UK winners, with a British record of £170m claimed in October 2019.
Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "What an amazing night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's whopping £109.9 million special EuroMillions Super Jackpot.
"Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner."
The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.
The record £170m was claimed by an anonymous UK player and the highest named winners are Colin and Chris Weir, from North Ayrshire, who won £161m in 2011.
£170mBritain's richest ever lottery winner stayed anonymous after their win in October 2019.
£161mColin and Chris Weir (pictured) from North Ayrshire, Scotland in 2011.
£148mAdrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, in 2012.
£123mAnonymous UK ticket-holder in June 2019.
£122mAnonymous UK ticket-holder in April 2021.
The EuroMillions draw is held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, and is played in nine European countries.