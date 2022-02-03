Covid: UK approves fifth vaccine and Europe enters virus 'ceasefire'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. UK approves fifth Covid vaccine
The UK has approved a fifth Covid-19 vaccine, developed by US company Novavax. The vaccine offers up to 89% protection against Covid illness. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has said it is safe as a first and second dose in adults. Millions of doses are currently being manufactured at a plant on Teesside. Health Secretary Sajid Javid says independent scientists on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation will now consider its use. The vaccine could then be used immediately as part of the UK vaccination programme.
2. Downing Street parties have damaged trust in government, says Sunak
Rishi Sunak has said controversy over Downing Street parties has damaged public trust in the government, but Boris Johnson continues to have his "full support". The chancellor told the BBC he believed the prime minister had always told the truth about parties in No 10. The Metropolitan Police is investigating 12 gatherings in Downing Street and other government buildings that took place when the country was in lockdown - including at least three the PM was at. Mr Johnson is facing growing calls to stand down from the opposition and Conservative MPs. But Mr Sunak dismissed talk of him replacing Mr Johnson as Tory leader, saying he was focused on his current job.
3. Europe is entering Covid ceasefire - WHO
The World Health Organization's Europe director says the continent could soon enter a "long period of tranquillity" in the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Hans Kluge cited high vaccination rates, the end of winter and the less severe nature of the Omicron variant as reasons for the coronavirus "ceasefire". Dr Kluge said: "This period of higher protection should be seen as a 'ceasefire' that could bring us enduring peace." He added that some 12 million new virus cases were detected across Europe last week - the highest recorded - but said officials have not seen a significant spike in those needing critical hospital care.
4. 'Common sense' to cut classroom doors to curb Covid
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has defended plans to cut the bottom off some school classroom doors to improve ventilation as "basic common sense". Councils have been given £5m of funding to improve air flow in about 2,000 classrooms to slow the spread of Covid. As well as installing filters and fans, £300,000 was earmarked to "undercut" doors to improve airflow. Opposition parties said it was a "lazy solution", which could raise safety concerns, including from risk of fire.
5. 'I have had more time, silence and solitude to write' - Isabel Allende
Celebrated author Isabel Allende is no stranger to international book tours. The Chilean-American, winner of the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom, has published more than 20 books over the past four decades. But even before the pandemic she was ready to change the way she connects with her readers. After a gruelling promotional schedule the 79-year-old decided she had had enough of the relentless travel. "We swore that we would never do another book tour because we were so sick and fed up," Ms Allende remembers. "And two weeks later, the pandemic hit." The pandemic has helped drive a rise in book sales over the past two years as lockdowns meant more people were spending time at home reading.
And there's more...
More than 88,000 Covid cases were reported in the UK on Thursday - see all the latest data here. You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
