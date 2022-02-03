DUP: NI First Minister Paul Givan 'intends to resign'
- Published
Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan intends to announce his resignation later on Thursday, BBC News NI understands.
There has been no official statement from Mr Givan's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
But sources told the BBC's Nolan Show an announcement is expected.
Due to Northern Ireland's power-sharing arrangements, the move would mean Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill also loses her position.
The roles of first and deputy first ministers are a joint office.
It is not clear whether Mr Givan will stand down immediately or announce his resignation for a future date.
