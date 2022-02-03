Covid: New Zealand to open borders, and Serbia stands by Djokovic tests

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland says it has yet to publish a consultation on mandatory vaccines for new health and social care recruits. Last November, the health minister announced plans for a public consultation on mandatory Covid-19 and flu vaccinations for new staff. The compulsory scheme could involve all new recruits to health and social care and anyone who moves job within the health system. The consultation had been launched at the time England announced plans to make Covid jabs mandatory for front-line health staff by 1 April. However, this week that plan was scrapped. A spokesperson for the Department of Health in Northern Ireland said it wanted to "take into consideration the evolving situation in England".