Covid: Insights from deliberate infections and shop prices rise

The world's first Covid "challenge trial", which deliberately infected young, healthy and unvaccinated volunteers with Covid, could help develop the next generation of Covid vaccines and drugs. The trial, in London, saw 36 volunteers administered with an identical dose of Covid, squirted up the nose. But only half of them became infected - understanding how they resisted the virus will be the focus of future research. For those that did develop an infection, the virus took off rapidly - contrary to previous consensus - within just 42 hours. The amount of virus peaked about five days after the infection and remained detectable up to 12 days later. The evidence also gave weight to the importance of face masks - here's why.