Royal souvenirs have 'Platinum Jubbly' misprint
By Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
- Published
A spelling mistake on thousands of pieces of Platinum Jubilee merchandising, calling it the "Platinum Jubbly", is proving a challenge for souvenir sellers.
The cups and plates were meant to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.
Clearance website boss Karl Baxter said - "in classic Del Boy-style" - he will pitch them as collectors' items.
"What could be more unique than our limited-edition misprinted crockery?" he said.
More than 10,000 pieces of the jubilee memorabilia were produced in China and sent to be sold in the UK - except for the slight problem of a misprint, which says "the Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II".
Wholesale Clearance, which deals in bankrupt stock and discontinued lines, has stepped in to sell the commemorative items - with the products advertised as "Souvenir Stock with Slight Typo Mistake".
"This could be your chance to get your hands on a novelty souvenir for a fraction of the price," said Mr Baxter, with a 90% discount on offer.
Invoking the spirit of market traders from the TV comedy, the website promises: "Become an Only Fools and Horses fan and wow your friends with your Lovely Jubbly set!"
The wholesale firm will try to sell the misprinted cups, mugs and and commemorative plates as a single lot to retailers - with a spokesman saying: "There's a market for everything".
The Platinum Jubilee will be marked with a four-day holiday in June, with concerts, parties, pageants - and maybe some jubilee bubbly.