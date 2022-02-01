Covid: No 10 urged to name party rule-breakers and reinfections rising Published 51 minutes ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Don't hide names of No 10 rule-breakers - Labour

Amid the fallout from the Sue Gray report into Downing Street parties during lockdown, the Metropolitan Police says it won't be naming anyone who is fined for breaking Covid rules. Labour, though, insists the public have a "right to know". Asked whether, hypothetically, the prime minister is cleared or fined that would be made public, Boris Johnson's spokesman says: "Hypothetically, yes." The BBC's Nick Garnett, meanwhile, has been in the red-wall seat of Leigh to see if the mood towards Mr Johnson has changed since it voted Tory in 2019, having been Labour since 1922.

2. How many have been infected more than once?

Reinfections have been added to the official Covid dashboard for the first time, but how big a deal are they? With variants like Omicron continuing to emerge and around a quarter of the population already having had Covid, reinfections are only going to become more common, writes health reporter Philippa Roxby. Data shows the number of overall reinfections is small but has been rising sharply since the start of the Omicron wave in December. From representing about one in 100 daily cases up to November, reinfections now make up one in 10.

3. Covid generating masses of waste - WHO

With the pandemic has come protective clothing, syringes, gloves, face masks and test kits - but how is all this being disposed of? The World Health Organization says the amount of waste generated is straining waste management systems and needles are a health hazard. It wants manufacturers to use more biodegradable materials and eco-friendly packaging - and to reform how waste is disposed globally. See how one firm is already tackling the problem.

4. No more restrictions in Denmark

Denmark has become the first country in the European Union to lift all of its domestic Covid restrictions, including face masks. Nightclubs have reopened, early closing for bars and restaurants has been scrapped and a contact-tracing app is no longer needed to enter venues. Cases there are still relatively high but authorities say the virus is no longer a "critical threat" because of the high vaccination rate.

5. Families reunited

"There's nothing better than being able to see her, hold her hand and talk to her yourself," said Teresa Greenfield after visiting her 93-year-old mum in her care home for the first time in a month. On Monday, rules for seeing family and friends in care homes in England were relaxed - a relief for many residents who've faced some of the toughest restrictions throughout the pandemic.

And there's more...

With travel rules set to change next week, here's a reminder of what it'll mean for you and your family.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

