Covid: Ministers to consult over NHS jab requirement for England
Ministers will consult on ending a legal requirement for front-line NHS staff in England to be vaccinated against Covid, Sajid Javid has said.
The health secretary told MPs the policy, which also affects social care staff, was being reviewed in light of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
The policy, announced last year, meant front-line NHS workers in England would have had to be fully vaccinated by 1 April, needing a first jab by Thursday.
Staff faced redeployment or dismissal.
Mr Javid defended the policy of initially introducing mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS and social care workers, insisting the government "makes no apology for it".
He told MPs there was a need to consider the impact on the workforce in NHS and social care settings, "especially at a time where we already have a shortage of workers and near full employment across the economy".