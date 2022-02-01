Covid: Sue Gray updated report promise and measles warning as restrictions lift

After Boris Johnson initially declined to answer whether the Sue Gray report into lockdown parties in Downing Street would be published in full, No 10 later said an updated one will be made public. The update to the initial 12-page report, which found "failures of leadership", will not emerge until the police investigation into 12 of the 16 gatherings concludes. While the wait continues and amid the angry backlash - including from some of his own MPs and his predecessor Theresa May - the prime minister reassured his Tory colleagues and promised a shake-up of how No 10 is run. Here's what our political editor Laura Kuenssberg has to say on the situation.