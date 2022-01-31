National Thank You Day: Stars hope for record-breaking national party

On Saturday 4 June the Queen will be joined by members of the Royal Family at the Derby, held at Epsom Downs. There will also be a Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace, with members of the public invited to apply to attend a live concert. Performers have yet to be named, but it is billed as bringing together some of the world's biggest stars to celebrate the most significant moments from the Queen's seven-decade reign. The ballot for UK residents to secure tickets will be launched in February.