Covid: Mandatory jabs review and Spotify's misinformation clampdown

There are around 77,000 NHS staff in England who haven't had at least one dose of the Covid jab. It's a mandatory requirement, as with care home staff in England, and front-line workers in the NHS must be fully vaccinated by April - or face redeployment or be sacked. But this could change. Ministers are meeting later to decide whether or not to scrap the policy. The meeting comes days before unvaccinated NHS staff must have a first jab to allow enough time for them to be fully vaccinated by 1 April. It's understood no final decision's been made about the policy.