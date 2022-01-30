Covid: Covid jabs offered to at-risk five to 11-year-olds in England, and National Insurance hike confirmed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have said a planned £12bn rise in National Insurance from April is "the right plan" and "must go ahead". NI payments are increasing to fund social care in England and help the NHS recover after the pandemic. Under the plans, employees, employers and the self-employed will all pay 1.25p more in the pound for NI from April 2022 for a year. After that, the extra tax will be collected as a new Health and Social Care Levy. But with the rising cost of living, there have been calls for the government to cancel the tax hike.