Covid: Covid jabs offered to at-risk five to 11-year-olds in England, and National Insurance hike confirmed
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Covid jabs offered to at-risk five to 11-year-olds in England
About 500,000 children between the ages of five and 11 considered most at risk from Covid will be offered lower-dose vaccines from Monday in England. Eligible children include those with learning disabilities, long-term conditions, serious underlying heart and lung issues and those living with people with weakened immune systems. Young children at risk will be offered two Pfizer vaccines eight weeks apart - at a third of the adult dose. Last month, the UK drugs regulator approved the low-dose version of the Covid vaccine for children, deeming it safe and effective.
2. National Insurance to rise from April
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have said a planned £12bn rise in National Insurance from April is "the right plan" and "must go ahead". NI payments are increasing to fund social care in England and help the NHS recover after the pandemic. Under the plans, employees, employers and the self-employed will all pay 1.25p more in the pound for NI from April 2022 for a year. After that, the extra tax will be collected as a new Health and Social Care Levy. But with the rising cost of living, there have been calls for the government to cancel the tax hike.
3. Expert queries Wales' schools face-mask policy
Face-mask rules in schools in Wales should not be left to councils and head teachers, a public health expert has said. Wales' secondary school pupils are advised to wear face coverings in classes and corridors but after half-term, decisions will be made locally. But epidemiologist Prof John Watkins of Cardiff University argued the policy on face coverings should be a "central decision" based on scientific evidence. The Welsh government said the priority was for face-to-face learning to continue safely and advice to wear masks was "one of a range of measures" to enable this.
4. UK reports 72,727 new infections
The UK reported another 72,727 new Covid cases and 296 more deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test on Saturday. After a sharp increase in December, daily confirmed cases fell during the first half of January, and now appear to be levelling off. The average daily number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test increased in early January, but figures have started to stabilise. Meanwhile, 91% of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first vaccine dose so far, 84% have had their second and 65% have had a booster.
5. Boy's lockdown photos to go on show
A nine-year-old boy who started taking photographs during lockdown is to show off his snaps at an exhibition. Robin Brown, from Norfolk, began taking pictures of wildlife during his daily walks with his mum, initially using her mobile phone camera. He has now teamed up with a photographer family friend to exhibit his photographs in aid of the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Meanwhile, take a look at the photographs that documented Newcastle's Covid response.
And there's more...
While uncertainty surrounds Ms Gray's report into parties at Downing Street and Whitehall during the pandemic - what exactly is her inquiry looking at? And for more stories, information, advice and guides, read our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- 'I CAN'T REMEMBER THE LAST TIME I DID SOME GOOD': Watch The Responder on BBC iPlayer
- FROM THE STREETS TO THE SCRIPT: How real-life experiences became a thrilling drama