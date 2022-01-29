Storm Malik: Boy, 9, dies after tree falls during storm
- Published
A nine-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman have died after being hit by falling trees during Storm Malik.
The boy was killed after a tree fell in Winnothdale, Staffordshire, on Saturday afternoon, while the woman was killed in Aberdeen.
Power lines have also been affected with thousands of homes in Scotland and England without electricity.
An amber weather warning is in place along the east coast of Scotland and north-east England.
Much of the rest of Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England were under a yellow Met Office warning for wind.
A second storm - Storm Corrie - is expected to bring further high winds to Scotland on Sunday.
Police in Staffordshire said the nine-year-old boy and a man were taken to hospital after officers were called at 13:00 GMT.
"Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, a nine-year-old boy passed away," the force said.
"The boy's family are being supported by specially-trained officers. The man remains in hospital.
"A scene remains at the location, where people are asked to avoid the area. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."