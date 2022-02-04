Covid: South Africa makes its own Moderna jab and free holiday for staff as pandemic reward

The Winter Olympics are officially under way in Beijing, with a laser show in the opening ceremony and the Olympic torch placed in a giant snowflake. But almost all of the city's residents are excluded, as China aims to maintain its strict but successful "zero Covid" policies. Only members of the ruling Communist Party or staff from government-controlled companies are being invited to watch the games in person, and even they have to abide by strict testing and restrictions. Athletes and officials are all inside strictly managed "bubbles" to try to stop any spread. They've even been told if their official car or coach crashes into a member of the public's vehicle, they must stay inside to avoid contact.