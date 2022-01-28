Storm Malik: Winds up to 80mph could hit parts of UK
By Jo Couzens
BBC News
Gusts of wind up to 80mph could hit some parts of the UK this weekend as Storm Malik sweeps in.
Yellow weather warnings will be in place across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England for most of Saturday.
The strongest winds are expected in eastern Scotland - where there is an amber warning - on Saturday morning.
The Met Office warned of possible power cuts and likely disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport.
Another storm is also expected to hit Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland, as well as northern and eastern England on Sunday evening, with a yellow warning in place until 12:00 on Monday.
- A yellow wind warning for Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England from 04:00 until 15:00 GMT on Saturday
- A yellow wind warning for Orkney and Shetland from 12:00 until 20:00 on Saturday
- An amber wind warning for eastern Scotland from 07:00 until 15:00 on Saturday
Named by the Danish Meteorological Institute, Storm Malik is expected to bring winds of 60mph and up to 80mph in coastal areas, on its way towards Denmark.
The Met Office said Storm Malik's impact would be greatest in Denmark on Sunday but the UK would be "dealt a glancing blow" from Saturday as it moves eastwards.
The forecaster warned injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
Paul Gunderson, chief meteorologist for the Met Office, said: "For those in the north of the UK there will be high winds and rain on Saturday, with showers possibly turning wintry in the high ground of the north."
While the highest winds are expected in exposed coastal areas in the north and east of Scotland, it is expected to be a windy day for most of the affected areas.
Further south, the weekend weather will feature some blustery wind, with some small amounts of rain.