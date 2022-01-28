Prince Andrew gives up honorary membership at prestigious golf club
By Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
- Published
The Duke of York has given up his honorary membership of the prestigious Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in Scotland.
The decision follows Prince Andrew's loss of military titles and royal patronages as he contests a civil sexual assault case in the US.
His lawyers this week said he was ready to face a jury trial in New York over claims brought by Virginia Giuffre.
Prince Andrew had been a former captain of the golf club and member since 1992.
"I can confirm that The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his honorary membership. We respect and appreciate his decision," a spokesman for the R&A, one of the world's most famous golf clubs, said.
Members of the club, of which the Queen is the royal patron, were informed of the decision on Friday morning.
It marks a further withdrawal from public life for Prince Andrew, who will face the civil court case as a private citizen, no longer using the title of His Royal Highness.
He also lost a number of military titles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. Buckingham Palace has said the prince would continue not to undertake any public duties.
Prince Andrew has consistently denied all allegations of wrongdoing and his lawyers said he was ready to contest the allegations being brought before the court in New York.