Covid: Fraud and computer crimes rose in lockdowns - ONS
- Published
Rises in fraud and computer misuse pushed up crime by 14% in the year to September 2021, despite a drop in other offences during lockdowns.
There was a 47% rise in computer misuse and 24% increase in fraud compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Office for National Statistics.
And police recorded the highest number of rapes and sexual offences in a 12-month period in England and Wales.
But many types of crime, including gun and knife crime, fell during lockdowns.
Excluding fraud and computer misuse, crime reported to the police fell by 1% and the telephone-operated Crime Survey for England and Wales reported a 14% drop in overall crime.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) compared data from the Crime Survey, which began collecting data by telephone in 2020 after face-to-face interviews were not able to be carried out, with pre-Covid data from 2019 as this was the last comparable dataset.
Data showed a 12% rise in sexual offences recorded by police in the year to September 2021 compared with the previous year - and a 5% rise in domestic abuse.
There were 63,136 rapes recorded in the year to September, according to the ONS, up 13% from the previous 12 months (56,119).
This was the highest recorded annual figure to date and included 17,419 offences between July and September.
The highest number of sexual offences was also recorded in the 12 months to September (170,973), a 12% increase compared to 152,620 in the same period the previous year.
This was driven by "noticeable increases since April 2021", the ONS said.
The figures cover the months following the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021.
The ONS said the latest sex offences figures may reflect a "number of factors", including the "impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people's willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims" and urged caution in interpreting them.
The survey also showed:
- Violent crime reported to police fell overall, with a 9% reduction in offences involving guns and a 10% drop in knife crime
- There were 666 recorded homicides (murders and manslaughter), a fall of 1%. The equivalent figure for 2019 includes the deaths of 39 migrants at Grays in Essex
- Excluding this case, homicides rose by 5% in the year to 2021.
The ONS said there were signs in the most recent police recorded crime data that levels were returning to or exceeding those seen before the pandemic.
Overall the number of offences estimated by the national crime survey has been falling since the 1990s.
