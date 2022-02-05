Levelling up: 'It's about people, not shiny new buildings'

On the road out of town we stop off at a food bank run out of the back of the Wellspring church. Amid shelves straining under the weight of tins of baked beans, pastor Mark Jones explains how Rhyl is full of "fabulous people". But he says "there's a lack of energy, a lack of enthusiasm". "There's this sense of hopelessness amongst the people. If you walk down the high street, you can just see it in people's eyes."