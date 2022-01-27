Covid: Care home restrictions to be eased in England
- Published
Covid restrictions on adult social care will be eased in England from Monday, the government has announced.
There will be no limit on the number of visitors allowed at care homes, self-isolation periods will be cut and care homes will only have to follow outbreak management rules for 14 days, not 28.
The change is the latest rolling back of Plan B curbs in England.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the move meant people could see more of their loved ones.
"I know how vital companionship is to those living in care homes and the positive difference visits make," he said.
Each of the UK nations sets its own rules on care homes, with Scotland easing its restrictions last week.
In England, by 16 February care workers will be asked to take lateral flow tests before their shifts, replacing the current system which includes weekly asymptomatic PCR tests.
Self-isolation periods will be reduced from 14 to 10 days for those who test positive, with further reductions if they test negative on days five and six.
Isolation periods for those in care following an emergency hospital visit will be reduced from 14 days to a maximum of 10 days.
And requirements for testing or self-isolation following normal visits out will be removed.
The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the new measures would ensure there were "still robust protections in place".
Care minister Gillian Keegan said the changes were thanks to the success of the vaccine rollout and were backed by scientists.
The government said 86.5% of all care home residents have now had their booster jab.
Nadra Ahmed, head of the National Care Association, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that, while care providers would aim to allow unlimited visits, the changes would come with some challenges, such as staff shortages and infection control measures.
"As long as we can do things safely then we should be able to do all of the above with the visiting and I think nothing should compromise the wellbeing of the individuals physically and mentally," she said.
"But it is about that safety and the responsibility that's on the provider to make it all happen and keep everybody safe - those are the worries we would have."