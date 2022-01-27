Covid: Care home rules to ease and end of masks and Covid passes in England

There are around 80,000 unvaccinated NHS staff in England. Matt Taylor is one of them. He's a specialist paramedic and says he's prepared to lose his job over not having the Covid jab. The 42-year-old along with other unvaccinated staff have been told he could be moved to a different role or be sacked if he doesn't have it by next week. The Department for Health and Social Care says it's "the right thing to do to protect patients". Read more here.