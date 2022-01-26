Covid: Call to publish parties report in full and pet spending boom continues

Like Northern Ireland, Wales also implemented tougher measures in December in response to the Omicron variant. The country's chief scientific adviser for health has now defended the advice for additional restrictions, saying it was not an over-reaction. Dr Rob Orford said the it reflected the uncertainty at the time about the dangers of the new variant. On 15 December, the Technical Advisory Group, which Dr Orford is co-chairman of, suggested that a lockdown might be needed to limit the spread of Omicron and protect the NHS. The advice was revised two days later and ministers instead decided to introduce some lower-level restrictions, including banning crowds at sporting events.