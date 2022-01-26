Covid: No 10 parties report looms and study highlights recurring infection risks

Within the past 24 hours, Boris Johnson has come under even more pressure, with the announcement of a police investigation into what went on in Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdown. Today, the internal government report into possible breaches of the law is due to be published, and the prime minister also faces more questions from MPs. It's the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions later and Mr Johnson will likely be asked about these gatherings once again. Although it's understood the report from senior civil servant Sue Gray is largely complete, it's not expected before Mr Johnson appears at the despatch box at noon. Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg says the police investigation ups the pressure on Boris Johnson. Take a look.