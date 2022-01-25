Covid: Police to investigate No 10 parties and holiday bookings surge
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Police to investigate No 10 parties
The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into parties held in No 10 during the pandemic. Commissioner Cressida Dick said they were looking into "potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations" in Downing Street and Whitehall since 2020. Boris Johnson welcomed the investigation, saying it would "give the public the clarity it needs" over the allegations. His spokesman said the prime minister did not believe he had broken the law. A report by senior civil servant Sue Gray on lockdown parties at Downing Street had been expected to be published this week. The PM's spokesman said talks were ongoing about what would be suitable to make public following the announcement of the police investigation, adding: "We would want it to be published as soon as possible."
2. Scotland home-working guidance to ease
Guidance urging people to work from home wherever possible in Scotland is to be relaxed in favour of a "hybrid" system of office and remote working. Employers have been asked to phase workers back into spending some time in the office from Monday 31 January. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the move was possible due to a "significant" fall in Covid cases. But she warned that a "mass return" to offices overnight could run the risk of pushing infection levels up again.
3. One million pupils off school in England
About one million children in England - one out of every eight pupils - were off school last Thursday, as Covid-related absences rose. The latest figures also show staffing problems worsening, with a quarter of schools seeing teachers and leaders' absence rates above 15%. Across England as a whole, about 9% of teachers were absent. Restrictions in England's schools have recently been eased, with pupils no longer required to wear masks.
4. UK economy set to grow more slowly than forecast
The UK economy will grow more slowly than expected this year as it recovers from the pandemic, according to the International Monetary Fund. The forecast for UK growth in 2022 has been cut to 4.7% from 5% in the IMF's latest world economic outlook, with the disruption caused by Omicron contributing. However, this will still be the fastest in the G7 industrialised nations, as it was last year. It partly reflects a rebound from sharp falls the UK suffered during initial lockdowns two years ago.
5. Holiday bookings jump as travel tests axed
There's better news for travel companies, who say they have seen a jump in bookings after it was announced testing would be scrapped for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK. The change will come into effect from 04:00 GMT on 11 February - in time for school half-term holidays. The chief executive of airline Jet2, which has seen a 30% increase in bookings on last week, said the removal of testing was a "game-changer" for the industry.
And there's more...
There have been lots of changes to Covid restrictions across the UK in the past week - you can check the latest rules where you live here.
There's more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
