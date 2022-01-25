Covid: Lockdown birthday celebration for PM and antiviral drugs trial
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Fresh row over lockdown birthday celebration for PM
A new row has broken out after it emerged - and Downing Street admitted - staff gathered inside No 10 to mark Boris Johnson's birthday during lockdown. The already under-pressure prime minister is facing further backlash from political colleagues, opponents and bereaved families after claims emerged that up to 30 people attended the event on 19 June 2020 - when most indoor gatherings of more than two people were banned. Downing Street says staff "gathered briefly" and Mr Johnson was there "for less than 10 minutes".
2. Public urged to sign up for drug trial
Two pills designed to treat Covid have completed clinical trials, but now volunteers are needed for a study into who would benefit the most from the antiviral drugs. Molnupiravir and paxlovid have shown promising results at reducing the risk of serious illness or death. They are part of a UK study which is looking for over-50s and younger people with underlying health conditions to take part. Read more here.
3. School testing guidance updated in NI
There's updated guidance on testing within schools in Northern Ireland which means all pupils must take lateral flow tests if there are a number of Covid cases in their class. It's been issued by the Education Authority and Public Health Agency and applies to primary and post-primary schools.
4. Covid disinformation fuels medic attacks
"A year ago people were applauding health workers. Now they're cursing them," says Dr Milan Kubek, president of the Czech Medical Chamber. His support of Covid restrictions and vaccination has led to him being targeted. Vaccination teams in the Czech Republic have been harassed by anti-vaxxers and hospital staff face hostility while tackling disinformation about Covid. So dealing with aggression has become even more important. Here's the story.
5. Coping with Covid?
As restrictions under Plan B are set to be lifted in England and the World Health Organization says "light is at the end of the tunnel" for the UK, how is the NHS coping with Covid now? Our presenter Clive Myrie spent a week at the Royal London Hospital, talking to staff and patients about the continuing pressures.
And there's more...
Travel rules are being relaxed, so what's changing? Take a look at our explainer to find out.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
