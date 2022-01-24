Covid: Travel test rule change and minister resigns over government record on Covid loan fraud

From 04:00 GMT on 11 February, eligible fully-vaccinated passengers will no longer have to take a Covid test after arriving in England and Scotland. Rules have also been eased for unvaccinated travellers, who will no longer have to take a day eight test, but they will still have to take pre-departure and day two tests. Announcing details of the changes for England, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs all arrivals, regardless of vaccination status, will still need to fill in a passenger locator form, which would be made "simpler and easier" to complete. Scotland later said it was also adopting the change, and Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to follow suit.