Covid: PM faces crucial week and nightclubs reopen in Scotland

The idea of ditching a smartphone had built up during Covid lockdowns for Dulcie Cowling. At one point she was in a playground with her sons and noticed every single parent - up to 20 - were on their phones. "Everyone is missing out on real life," the 36-year-old says. So at the end of last year she got rid of her handset, switching to old Nokia phone for calls and text messages only. But Lynne Voyce, 53, has moved in the opposite direction - she started using a smartphone again because of QR codes in restaurants and Covid passports. Here's more on the story.