Queen flies to Sandringham after Christmas Covid delay
The Queen travelled to Sandringham on Sunday, a month after cancelling her traditional Christmas plans in Norfolk due to the rapid spread of Omicron.
Her Majesty flew by helicopter from Windsor Castle to Sandringham, where she is expected to spend a few weeks.
Prior to the pandemic, the Queen had spent 32 consecutives Christmases at her Norfolk home with family members.
But she took the decision earlier last month to remain at Windsor as a precaution, amid rising Covid cases.
It marked the second year in a row the pandemic had led to the cancellation of the Queen's traditional Christmas plans at Sandringham.
It was also the 95-year-old monarch's first Christmas without the Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of more than 73 years, whom she paid tribute to in the annual Queen's Speech on Christmas Day.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were among a small party who joined the Queen on 25 December at Windsor Castle.
Typically, close members of the Royal Family gather at the Queen's Norfolk estate for the festive period where they attend the local church of St Mary Magdalene on Christmas morning - to the delight of public well-wishers.
In a statement issued in December, Buckingham Palace said it was a personal decision not to travel to Norfolk at Christmas and reflected "a precautionary approach".
The monarch, who will mark 70 years on the throne in February, spent much of last year at Windsor Castle, where she and Prince Philip had shielded throughout the lockdowns.
Having arrived in Norfolk on Sunday, she is expected to remain at Sandringham for some weeks.
Normally her winter break ends some time after accession day on 6 February - the day her father George VI died in 1952.
This year, 6 February will herald the start of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, which will culminate in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from 2 to 5 June.
The celebrations will be marked by concerts, street parties and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant, with the private estates of Sandringham and Balmoral open to visitors across the long weekend in June.
It is not clear which events the Queen will attend herself. There were concerns for the Queen's health during autumn last year after she spent a night in hospital and was ordered to rest by royal doctors.
It led the monarch to withdraw from a series of public events, including the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow and the Remembrance Sunday service.