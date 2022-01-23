Covid: Call to delay mandatory jabs for NHS staff and Scotland to lift rules
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Call to delay compulsory Covid vaccines for NHS staff
The deadline for health workers to have a Covid vaccination should be delayed to prevent staff shortages in England, the Royal College of GPs has said. NHS staff are required to have a first jab by 3 February and be fully vaccinated by 1 April to continue in front-line roles. The Department of Health said there were no plans to delay. But some NHS staff have staged protests across the country.
2. Scotland to ease restrictions as 30 deaths recorded
Scotland has recorded the highest daily death toll in months. Thirty new Covid deaths were recorded on Saturday, the highest since last September when 31 deaths were recorded in one day. It comes as the remaining restrictions set to tackle the Omicron wave are expected to be lifted from Monday. Nightclubs will be able to reopen and there will be an end to the three household limit indoors.
3. New Zealand PM cancels wedding amid Omicron wave
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her wedding after announcing new Covid restrictions. The country is set to be placed under the highest level of restrictions after an outbreak of the Omicron variant. New Zealand has recorded 15,104 Covid cases and 52 deaths. New restrictions include a cap of 100 vaccinated people at events.
4. Wales football fans return to stadiums
Football fans flocked back into stadiums in Wales on Saturday as Covid restrictions were lifted. Many said it was "like Christmas" and they were excited to be back, but accepted the need for previous restrictions. The Supporters Trust said it made a "phenomenal" difference to the players.
5. Covid jab given in hot tub
A Covid-19 vaccine has been given to a person in a hot tub, a health official has revealed. A team in Portsmouth vaccinated a male in the unusual spot due to his additional learning needs. Dr Nikki Kanani, the deputy lead for the NHS's vaccination programme, said it was a way of ensuring he "felt safe and secure" as the jab was administered.
And there's more...
England's Plan B measures are to end from next Thursday. Find out what the new rules are.
