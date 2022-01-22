Chris Boardman to lead bid to get more people cycling and walking
Olympic champion Chris Boardman is to be the first head a new body that aims to encourage cycling and walking.
Active Travel England will seek to improve infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians as well as funding projects to improve air quality.
Mr Boardman, who was previously commissioner for Transport Manchester, is to become the interim commissioner of the York-based organisation.
It comes as ministers pledged £5.5m of investment in cycling and walking.
Active Travel England also has a role in inspecting the standards of local highways and ensuring that major planning applications cater for the interests of cyclists and walkers.
In his Manchester post, Mr Boardman helped to set up the first phase of the city's Bee Network for cyclists and walkers.
He said high levels of cycling and walking had positive benefits which are "clearly visible in pockets around the country where people have been given easy and safe alternatives to driving".
Mr Boardman, who won Olympic cycling gold at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, said: "Perhaps most important of all, though, it makes for better places to live while helping both the NHS and our mission to decarbonise."
Active Travel England begins its work in the summer and Mr Boardman said it was time to "enable the whole nation to travel easily and safely around their neighbourhoods without feeling compelled to rely on cars".
The Department of Transport confirmed its funding for England, which was previously announced, will include £3m to boost cycling infrastructure around railway stations and £300,000 to subsidise 250 electric cargo delivery bikes for small businesses.
A total of £2.2m is also being made available to local authorities to explore making cycling and walking part of NHS "social prescribing" schemes, which sees patients being referred to non-clinical services for support.
Health Minister Maria Caulfield said: "This vital investment in cycling and walking schemes is providing new ways to improve the health and wellbeing of the nation."
