Covid: Booster study finds Omicron protection and Ireland lifts rules
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Booster jab gives 90% protection - study
Booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offer improved protection against hospitalisations due to Covid variants, new studies show. Data released by the US Centres for Disease Control found a third dose is more than 90% effective against both the Delta and Omicron variants. The effectiveness of two doses was found to wane to 57% after six months. It comes as the Omicron variant has led to a record number of hospitalisations in the US.
2. Backlog in driving tests
About 1.6 million UK learner drivers had their tests every year before the pandemic, but that dropped to 436,000 in 2020-21. A shortage of examiners and instructors, coupled with the number of learners who could not have lessons or practical tests due to Covid rules or lockdowns, has left a backlog. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency says it is now offering tests on weekends and bank holidays and is urging recently retired examiners to return.
3. Most rules lifted in Ireland
The Irish government has agreed to lift almost all of its restrictions from Saturday. The rules were tightened last month in response to the Omicron variant. The changes include an end to the requirement on customers at pubs to show proof of Covid status, and on restrictions on household gatherings. But masks will still be required on public transport and most public buildings.
4. Kiribati goes into first lockdown
The remote south Pacific island nation of Kiribati has gone into lockdown after passengers on the first international flight in 10 months tested positive for Covid. Some 36 people on the flight from Fiji - all were fully-vaccinated - have tested positive. Under the new measures, people have been told to stay at home and social gatherings are banned. Until last week, Kiribati had recorded just two Covid cases.
5. Connecting people through music
The World Harmony Orchestra was created to bring musicians across the UK together, to play for humanitarian causes. But when the pandemic hit the group started performing in communities where people were isolating. Nearly two years later the musicians are still providing entertainment.
And there's more...
A combination of winter and the ongoing Covid pandemic is placing a huge strain on hospitals. Find out how the NHS is coping in your area.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- WHICH COUNTRY HAS 400 WORDS FOR SNOW? Wintry words from around the world
- TAKE A BREATH: Focusing on your breathing can reduce anxiety and improve concentration!