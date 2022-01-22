Covid: Booster study finds Omicron protection and Ireland lifts rules

Booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offer improved protection against hospitalisations due to Covid variants, new studies show. Data released by the US Centres for Disease Control found a third dose is more than 90% effective against both the Delta and Omicron variants. The effectiveness of two doses was found to wane to 57% after six months. It comes as the Omicron variant has led to a record number of hospitalisations in the US.