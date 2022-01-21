Covid: UK government 'abandoned science' and plane turns around mid-flight

Work-from-home guidance has been scrapped, mandatory mask-wearing will soon go and Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said compulsory self-isolation could be next. But what happens to people who cannot live with the virus, because their immune conditions mean vaccines may not work? For nearly two years, Julie - not her real name - has worked from home and lived like "an absolute hermit". If coronavirus measures such as self-isolation come to an end, there could be a greater risk to her - along with the estimated 500,000 people who have conditions which mean vaccination may not work for them. She said she feels like a second-class citizen as a result.