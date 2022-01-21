Covid: Fans return to Welsh stadiums, and Adele cancels Vegas residency
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Fans return as Welsh rules eased
Thousands of fans will watch sports fixtures in Wales this weekend as Covid rules limiting large crowds ease. After Christmas, limits on the numbers who could attend events indoors and outdoors meant fans were in effect banned from most games. The Welsh government confirmed that from Friday, all limits on outdoor sports events will be scrapped. Pubs and restaurants will also be able to operate outdoors without the rule of six or social distancing. It is the second part of a three-week plan to scrap Omicron rules.
2. Table service ends in Northern Irish pubs
From midday, people will be able to order a drink at the bar in Northern Ireland, as table service-only rules are relaxed. The rule of six for hospitality venues will also be lifted and the minimum self-isolation for positive Covid cases is changing to five full days from seven. Yesterday, ministers also announced the end of Covid passes for pubs, restaurants, and cinemas - a change that kicks in on Wednesday. Nightclubs can reopen on the same day - but clubbers will still need to show proof of their Covid status.
3. Austrian parliament backs mandatory jabs
Austria has moved closer to introducing compulsory vaccination after parliament's lower house voted in favour of new government proposals. The law, due to come into effect on 1 February, would make Austria the first European country to introduce a mandatory jab for all adults. From mid-March the law would see adults unvaccinated against Covid-19 subjected to fines of up to €3,600 (£2,994). So far, 72% of Austrians have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
4. Scrap Covid travel tests, says Covid travel test firm
Covid tests for travellers arriving in the UK should be scrapped, one of the big testing firms has said. Simon Worrell, global medical director of Collinson - which also runs airport lounges - said: "As soon as we can drop it, we will be delighted." At present, people aged five and over arriving in England must take a test within 48 hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was reviewing testing rules. "Airport testing was only ever supposed to be a band-aid," Mr Worrell added.
5. Adele blames Covid for Vegas cancellation
Adele has postponed her entire Las Vegas residency, just 24 hours before the opening night. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," she told fans in a tearful update on Instagram. "Half my team have Covid and it's been impossible to finish the show." She added that "delivery delays" had also played a part. She was due to play the first of 24 planned shows at the Caesars Palace's Colosseum today. Tickets ranged from $85 (£60) to $685 (£500), and Adele was forecast to make more than £500,000 per show.
And there's more...
Although the UK is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, more than four million adults have not had a first jab. Read about the NHS efforts to reduce that number here. And you can find more information, data, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
