Covid: Fans return to Welsh stadiums, and Adele cancels Vegas residency

From midday, people will be able to order a drink at the bar in Northern Ireland, as table service-only rules are relaxed. The rule of six for hospitality venues will also be lifted and the minimum self-isolation for positive Covid cases is changing to five full days from seven. Yesterday, ministers also announced the end of Covid passes for pubs, restaurants, and cinemas - a change that kicks in on Wednesday. Nightclubs can reopen on the same day - but clubbers will still need to show proof of their Covid status.