Covid: Leadership threat to PM grows and England rules set to ease
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. PM's leadership threat grows
Boris Johnson will appear at the despatch box at Prime Minister's Questions later as the row over lockdown parties at No 10 continues. The prime minster, who is expected to be quizzed on his leadership, will be well aware that a group of Tory MPs are believed to be preparing to submit letters of no confidence in him. There need to be 54 letters from Tory MPs to trigger a leadership contest. Only seven are known to have done so, so far. Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg has looked at whether there is a serious threat to the prime minister.
2. Rules set to ease in England
Amid questions over his leadership, Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement to ease coronavirus restrictions in England. There will be a review of the data later, which will inform a decision whether to change measures in place under Plan B - including face masks on transport and guidance to work from home where possible. They are due to expire next week. So far, the picture looks "encouraging", the government says, as cases fall. But it says any decision will be "finely balanced".
3. Pandemic not over - WHO
The coronavirus pandemic "is nowhere near over", warns the head of the World Health Organization. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued the message to world leaders as he revealed the Omicron variant had led to 18 million new infections globally over the past week. He urged caution about assuming this strain is significantly milder and that it had eliminated the threat posed by the virus. Read more here.
4. Bad science and social media
Misleading information online has dissuaded some people from taking vaccines. There's also been violence and vandalism linked to inaccurate or completely made-up claims about 5G and the origins of Covid-19. Removing all this information can be viewed as censorship, so what should happen to scientific misinformation on social media? Our health and disinformation reporter Rachel Schraer has investigated.
5. The cost of living crisis
"You're meant to work to live rather than the other way round and the rising costs of everything aren't helping young people at the moment," says 21-year-old Jessica Langton. She falls into the Gen Z category of adults aged 18 to 25, who are experiencing significant inflation in their lifetime. Their lives and careers have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Find out how they are being affected as the latest figures show cost of living surged by 5.4%, making it highest rate of increase for 30 years.
And there's more...
You've found out you've got Covid, so what do you do now? Tell people you have the virus is one of the things experts recommend. Here are some others.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
