Covid: PM 'not warned' party breached lockdown and Scotland to lift most restrictions
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning.
1. Nobody warned me drinks event was against rules, PM says
Boris Johnson has "categorically" denied he was warned a drinks party in the No 10 garden risked breaking lockdown rules. The prime minister said he "would have remembered" being told the event on 20 May 2020 breached restrictions. Former aide Dominic Cummings has said he warned Mr Johnson at the time, and accused him of misleading MPs. Asked if he would resign if he was found to have misled Parliament, the PM said he would wait for the findings of a report into Downing Street and other government lockdown gatherings by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
2. Scotland to lift most remaining restrictions
Scotland's Covid-19 restrictions are to be eased, with nightclubs reopening, large indoor events resuming and social distancing rules dropped from Monday. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs the rule relaxation followed after a "significant fall" in new cases and said Scotland had "turned the corner on the Omicron wave". The changes also include scrapping guidance advising against meeting up with more than three households and curbs on indoor contact sports. However, people are still being asked to work from home and to take lateral flow tests before meeting with others.
3. Contract to Cummings friends ruled lawful after appeal
In a separate story involving the PM's former adviser, a government contract given to a firm whose founders were friends of Dominic Cummings has been ruled lawful by the Court of Appeal. Last year, the High Court ruled that a £550,000 contract awarded to PR firm Public First was unlawful as it gave rise to "apparent bias" - a decision which has now been overturned. The government has welcomed the ruling, while Mr Cummings said it was a "total vindication" of his decision. Campaign group the Good Law Project, which challenged the legality of the contract, said it planned to appeal.
4. Council boss's lockdown party investigated
In less good news for former government aides, the fate of Sheffield City Council's embattled chief executive is to be decided by a cross-party committee after it emerged she held a party during lockdown. Kate Josephs, who previously led the government's Covid-19 taskforce, has admitted holding a leaving event in the Cabinet Office in December 2020. The council said the committee would consider "what steps, if any, should be taken" in the light of that admission. Ms Josephs has said she was "truly sorry" for hosting the event.
5. Hong Kong to cull thousands of hamsters over Covid cases
Hong Kong plans to cull around 2,000 hamsters and other small mammals over a Covid-19 outbreak linked to a pet shop in the city. So far three cases or provisional cases of the Delta variant have been linked to a worker in the shop, which prompted officials to test hundreds of animals there - with 11 hamsters returning positive results. Unlike many other places, Hong Kong has maintained a "zero Covid" strategy focused on eliminating the virus.
And there's more...
Want to know how the Chinese government's Covid policy for the Winter Olympics in Beijing will work? BBC Reality Check has taken a look here.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- WHAT IS AN 'ANTI-DIET'? The food movement that could change your attitude towards exercising
- FOR THE NHS, THE FIGHT GOES ON: How is the health service coping two years into the pandemic?