Covid: Cummings claims PM was warned about lockdown drinks, and job vacancies hit new high

The prime minister's former top aide has made fresh claims relating to a drinks party held in Downing Street's garden during lockdown. Dominic Cummings says Boris Johnson was warned about the gathering on 20 May 2020 but he "waved aside" concerns and that "the PM lied to Parliament about parties". No 10 says it is "untrue" to say Mr Johnson was "warned about the event", adding when he attended "he believed implicitly that this was a work event". An investigation is under way.