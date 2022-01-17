Covid: Djokovic lands in Serbia and Covid shortages hit train services

People are being recommended to stop ordering items to be delivered from overseas by Beijing city officials, after they said a local woman may have been infected by Omicron after opening a parcel. They repeated the theory that Covid-19 could be spread internationally on imports of frozen food, something many scientists have questioned. Officials said the woman who tested positive had no history of travel but traces of the virus were found on a package she received. The infection comes less than three weeks before Beijing is set to host the Winter Olympics, with China announcing it would not sell tickets to the public as part of virus control measures.