Pacific volcano: Body of British woman found in Tonga, says brother
- Published
A body has been found in the search for a British woman swept away by the tsunami in Tonga, her brother says.
Nick Eleini told broadcasters the family was "devastated" after Angela Glover died trying to rescue her dogs.
He said her body had been found by her husband James, who had managed to cling to a tree when the wave hit, following the eruption of an undersea volcano.
"Angela and James loved their life in Tonga and adored the Tongan people," Mr Eleini said.
Speaking outside their mother's home in Hove, Mr Eleini said that Brighton-born Angela, 50, had been living in Tonga since getting married to James.
He said they had become "well-loved by locals and ex-pats alike", as he ran a tattoo parlour called the Happy Sailor, employing and training Tongans, while she founded the Tongan Animal Welfare Society.
Angela had "a deep love of dogs" and her organisation sheltered and rehabilitated stray animals before trying to find homes for them, Mr Eleini said.
"Angela and James loved their life in Tonga and adored the Tongan people. In particular, they loved the Tongan love of family and Tongan culture," he said.
"From a little girl it was always Angela's dream to swim with whales and it was Tonga that allowed her to fulfil these dreams."