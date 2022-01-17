Channel migrant: Military set to take over English Channel operations
- Published
The armed forces are set to take charge of operations looking to limit migrant crossings in the English Channel within weeks, a government source has said.
This move could free up the Home Office to focus on the government's reforms to the asylum system, the source adds.
The news follows reports in the Times that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give the Royal Navy authority over government vessels in the channel.
The number of people who crossed last year was treble that in 2020.
Figures compiled by the BBC show at least 28,431 migrants made the journey in small boats in 2021 - up from 8,417 people the year before - despite huge UK investment in France to prevent crossings.
On 24 November at least 27 people died after their boat sank, in the largest single loss of life in the Channel since records began in 2014.
Last week, the Home Office said more than 270 people crossed in 10 small boats on Thursday.