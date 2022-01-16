Covid: Cases at lowest level in a month and unvaccinated Djokovic loses his appeal

From Monday, the first 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to book their booster jabs or attend a walk-in vaccination centre, NHS England has said. Invitations will initially be sent to the 40,000 teens who had a second vaccine dose at least three months ago. A decision to expand the booster campaign was taken after data showed that two doses of a Covid vaccine were not enough to stop people getting ill with the Omicron variant. Find out more about boosters.