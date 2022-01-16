Covid: Cases at lowest level in a month and unvaccinated Djokovic loses his appeal
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Reported cases at lowest level for a month
The number of daily coronavirus cases in the UK are at the lowest level in a month. Another 81,713 cases were reported on Saturday. The apparent ebbing of the Omicron wave comes as some experts claim the end of the pandemic is in sight for the UK. However, the number of deaths within 28 days of a test remains high, with 1,843 over the past seven days - a 45% rise from the previous week.
2. Djokovic to be deported from Australia after losing visa appeal
Tennis star Novak Djokovic has lost his last-ditch court bid to stay in Australia and is set to be deported. Judges rejected his appeal after the government cancelled the unvaccinated player's visa for a second time this month on public health grounds. There has been much public anger in Australia over Djokovic's attempt to enter the country while unvaccinated. The 34-year-old, who had hoped to defend his Australian Open title and win a record 21st Grand Slam, said he was "extremely disappointed" but respected the ruling.
3. Lead or step aside, senior Tory tells Johnson
Anger is continuing to mount from within Conservative ranks over Boris Johnson's handling of reports that parties were held at Downing Street while Covid restrictions were in place. Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the defence select committee, said Mr Johnson must "lead or step aside". Meanwhile, former minister Tim Loughton is the latest MP to call on Mr Johnson to stand down, saying his position is "untenable". What Covid rules were broken? And will two Tory tribes go to war with the PM?
4. Booster slots to open for ages 16 to 17 in England
From Monday, the first 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to book their booster jabs or attend a walk-in vaccination centre, NHS England has said. Invitations will initially be sent to the 40,000 teens who had a second vaccine dose at least three months ago. A decision to expand the booster campaign was taken after data showed that two doses of a Covid vaccine were not enough to stop people getting ill with the Omicron variant. Find out more about boosters.
5. Celebrity chef in anti-vax sign row
Celebrity chef Antony Worrall Thompson says he is not against Covid vaccinations, despite a sign in his pub saying unvaccinated people are welcome. The restauranteur runs The Greyhound in Oxfordshire, where the notice made by an anti-vaccination group was put up. Mr Worrall Thompson says he will remove any specific reference to the group, but will continue to show a sign to support equality.
And there's more...
People who test positive for Covid at home no longer need to take a PCR test to confirm the result. Here's what you need to know about testing.
