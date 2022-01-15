Covid: Voter anger over lockdown parties, and is pandemic entering its endgame?

"I think life in 2022 will be almost back to before the pandemic," Prof Julian Hiscox, chairman in infection and global health at the University of Liverpool, says. There is growing confidence that the Omicron variant could be hurtling the UK into the pandemic end game. But what might that look like? There will be no magic wand to make the virus disappear, but instead we will have to get used to the word "endemic", meaning Covid is here to stay.