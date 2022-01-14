Ex-supermarket boss Lord Sainsbury of Preston Candover dies at 94
- Published
The former chairman and chief executive of supermarket chain Sainsbury's, Lord Sainsbury of Preston Candover, has died aged 94, the company has announced.
During his 40-year career with the firm he covered several roles, becoming a director in 1958 before being promoted to lead the business in 1969.
Lord Sainsbury retired from the company in 1992, becoming its life president.
Sainsbury's current CEO Simon Roberts described him as "one of the great retailers of his time".
John Sainsbury started working in his family's business in 1950, initially taking on a role in the grocery department.
In 1980 he was knighted by the Queen for services to the food retailing industry and retired from his role as chief executive and chairman in 1992.
Martin Scicluna, chairman of Sainsbury's, said he would be "greatly missed" by all his friends and colleagues.
Mr Roberts said Lord Sainsbury was "a shopkeeper to his core" and "was ambitious for the company and led Sainsbury's through an unprecedented period of growth; he was a truly inspirational man".