Covid: Daily cases drop below 100,000, and No 10 apologises to Queen

More babies are being admitted to hospital with Covid during this latest Omicron wave, but they are not very sick with the virus, UK experts say. The findings for around 50 infants are based on the available data since December. Doctors say parents can be reassured, and the NHS has space if babies need care. While many of the babies had a fever, few needed treatment such as oxygen. The rise in Covid-related paediatric admissions is largely for under-fives, and particularly children under the age of one.