Covid: PM's staff accused of more lockdown parties, and Djokovic faces deportation

Downing Street has been accused of holding two leaving parties in No 10 on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April last year. The Telegraph said the events were made up of around 30 people drinking alcohol and dancing until the early hours. Indoor mixing between households was banned at the time. No 10 has not denied the claims. Staff were sent to a shop with a suitcase, the paper said, which was brought back "filled with bottles of wine". The two parties are said to have come together in the No 10 garden and continued past midnight. Boris Johnson was at his country estate, Chequers, at the time. But Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said "the buck stops with the PM".