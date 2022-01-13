Prince Andrew loses military titles and patronages
- Published
The Duke of York's military titles and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Prince Andrew will also stop using the style His Royal Highness in an official capacity, a royal source added.
The duke's roles will be distributed among members of the Royal Family.
It comes as he faces a civil case in the US over claims he sexually assaulted a woman when she was 17, which he has consistently denied.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
