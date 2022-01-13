Covid: England to cut self-isolation and France relaxes UK travel restrictions

The self-isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 is being cut to five full days in England from Monday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said. The change means people will be able to end isolation after negative lateral flow tests on days five and six, with Mr Javid saying this meant they could leave "at the start of day six". Ministers say the move is one way to reduce staffing pressures in the NHS and other sectors, while Mr Javid said it was about maximising activity in the economy while "minimising the risk of people leaving isolation".