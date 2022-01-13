Jonathan Van-Tam to leave role as deputy chief medical officer
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam is leaving his role as England's deputy chief medical officer.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it had been "an honour" to work with the scientist and he was "hugely grateful for his advice".
Prof Van-Tam will continue to work for the government until the end of March.
He became well-known for his colourful analogies during the government's coronavirus briefings, often appearing alongside the prime minister.
Mr Javid said: "It has been an honour to work with JVT and I am hugely grateful for his advice & the vital role he has played in our vaccination programme."
He said he wished him all the best for his future at the University of Nottingham's faculty of medicine and health sciences.
Prof Van-Tam had been on secondment to the Department of Health from the University of Nottingham for a number of years.