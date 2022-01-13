Covid: Pressure on PM despite cabinet support and Djokovic is in the draw

In Parliament on Wednesday, Boris Johnson admitted attending a drinks party in Downing Street last May - when the country was in Covid lockdown - for 25 minutes. He said he thought the gathering was a work event - but he apologised and accepted that, "in hindsight", he should have sent everyone inside. At least four MPs - including the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross - have called for him to go. But Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted that she was behind Mr Johnson "100%". Rishi Sunak - another tipped as the next PM - said Mr Johnson was right to apologise, and that he "supported his request for patience" while an inquiry takes place. Meanwhile, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg dismissed Mr Ross as "lightweight".